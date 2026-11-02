Sheffield United plot January raid for Motherwell star

Sheffield United are lining up a January move for Motherwell left-back Emmanuel Longelo as Chris Wilder looks to sharpen his promotion-chasing squad.

The 25-year-old has rebuilt his reputation north of the border, combining defensive energy with a real attacking threat from wide areas.

Alan Nixon reports via his Patreon that the Blades are “looking into a move” for Longelo before the window opens. The former West Ham prospect joined Motherwell from Birmingham City in 2025, signing a two-year deal with an option for another season.

Longelo made a big impact in his first campaign in Scotland, scoring nine goals and helping Motherwell qualify for Europe. That output could appeal to United, who may seek more drive and balance on the left as they aim to close the gap on the Championship play-off places.

No bid has been made, but the potential return to England is now one to watch.