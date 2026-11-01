Blackburn plot bargain raid for Derby County starlet

Blackburn Rovers could make a move for Derby County goalkeeper Jack Thompson as they target a long-term addition between the posts.

The 19-year-old is viewed as a developmental prospect rather than an immediate first choice, but Ewood Park may offer a clearer route towards senior football.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported on Patreon on Sunday that Thompson is on Blackburn’s radar after turning down a new Derby contract. Nixon said Rovers see him as a “future number one” and that he believes he has a “better shot” at that level in Lancashire.

The former England youth international has developed at Pride Park and gained useful non-league experience on loan. Because compensation would be limited, he represents a relatively low-risk signing for Blackburn’s recruitment staff.

With their own goalkeeping situation likely to evolve, Rovers can afford to look beyond the present. Thompson’s next decision could shape his route to Championship football.