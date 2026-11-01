Hull City’s £17m star sparks Barca, Bayern and Leipzig scramble

Hull City defender Lucas Herrington is quickly becoming one of Europe’s most closely watched teenage talents after a spectacular start to Premier League life.

The 19-year-old has already justified the Tigers’ record investment, while his growing reputation is now drawing heavyweight interest from across the continent.

TEAMtalk reports Barcelona remain “firmly interested” in the Australian, who is attracting a “huge amount of attention” after his move to Humberside. Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig have also checked on the defender this season.

Herrington arrived from Colorado Rapids in the summer in a £17m deal, just months after leaving Brisbane Roar. His rise has included an Australia call-up and becoming the nation’s youngest World Cup starter.

No January exit is expected, and Hull are under no pressure to sell their prized asset. Yet with Barcelona, Bayern and Leipzig all alert, Herrington’s next few months will bring intense scrutiny.