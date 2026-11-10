Newcastle and Leeds eye Coventry star who helped sink the Magpies

Jack Rudoni is attracting interest from Newcastle United and Leeds United ahead of January. The Coventry City midfielder has impressed in his first Premier League season.

TEAMtalk reports that Newcastle have watched the 25-year-old several times in recent weeks. Their scouts saw him open the scoring from the penalty spot in Coventry’s 4–1 win over the Magpies in October.

Brighton, Brentford and Fulham are also monitoring Rudoni. Roma, Monaco, Stuttgart and Villarreal have checked on him this season.

Three goals in four games earned Rudoni a Premier League Player of the Month nomination for October. “I love playing in this team, in this system, with the manager in charge, the way he lets me operate,” he told talkSPORT earlier this month.

Rudoni helped Frank Lampard’s side win promotion last season. His Coventry deal runs until June 2028, giving the Sky Blues time to weigh up any offers.