EXCLUSIVE: Leeds join Man Utd and Aston Villa in monitoring rising Swedish talent

Leeds United have added IFK Gothenburg youngster Oliver Månsson to their watchlist, creating another Premier League hurdle for Manchester United and Aston Villa.

The Whites are keeping a close eye on the emerging Swedish talent as they assess young players capable of developing into first-team options.

Ontheminute.com understands Leeds have joined the two clubs in following Månsson’s progress, with all three still at a scouting stage. Leeds’ involvement is notable because it widens the potential routes available to the player and increases the attention around his future at Gothenburg.

United and Villa were already tracking Månsson as part of their search for promising Scandinavian talent. No move is understood to be close, leaving the youngster time to continue his development in Sweden.

However, an impressive finish to the season could prompt a more concrete conversation, with Leeds now part of the growing group monitoring his next step over the coming months.