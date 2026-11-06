Birmingham handed double boost as Davies receives fitness news

Birmingham City have received a timely double fitness lift before Swansea City visit St Andrew’s, with Chris Davies able to call on Paik Seung-ho and Dael Fry once more.

The Blues are seeking to extend the momentum from their 3-0 win over Millwall.

BirminghamLive reports Paik is back in full training after a spell out, while Fry has recovered from illness. Davies called Paik “a fantastic player” and said: “It’s good to have him back.”

The South Korea international’s return gives Birmingham more control and competition in midfield, where they have recently been short of numbers. Fry, meanwhile, adds a proven defensive alternative after missing recent games.

Davies has stressed Fry is “ready to go again”, placing both players in contention for Saturday’s Championship contest at home. With promotion hopes growing, the return of depth could prove just as valuable as another three points.