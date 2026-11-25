Southampton could welcome back Caspar Jander and Leo Scienza for Friday’s Championship clash with Middlesbrough after both missed the draw at Sheffield United.

Asked about the pair’s chances of featuring, head coach Tonda Eckert told the Daily Echo: “There are good chances for both. We’ll see in the next days.”

Saints host Boro at St Mary’s after collecting a point at Bramall Lane, where Lewis Dobbin scored in a 1-1 draw. They remain sixth as they chase promotion.

Midfielder Jander has been sidelined by a muscle injury and has made only three Championship appearances this season.

Scienza has also struggled with fitness. The winger has registered three goals and two assists in 15 appearances across all competitions.

Jander joined Southampton from FC Nürnberg in 2025, while Scienza provides a creative threat from wide areas.

Their potential returns would give Eckert more options as Saints prepare to face another promotion contender.