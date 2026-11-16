AC Milan and Frankfurt eye QPR wonderkid

AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt are tracking QPR winger Leon Scarlett after his rapid rise into senior football.

Sky Sports News reports that the Italian and German clubs have expressed interest in the 17-year-old and continue to monitor his development.

The Wales Under-21 international can play on either flank. He has made six Championship appearances across two seasons, having made his senior debut against Ipswich Town in May.

Scarlett moved to QPR from Arsenal’s academy in 2025. He previously represented Wales at Under-17 level before stepping up to the Under-21s.

QPR boss Julien Stéphan praised Scarlett’s display in his first league start against Preston. Speaking to Loft for Words, he said: “He was one of the players who showed the most personality.”

Stéphan said the winger’s selection sent a message that academy players could earn first-team opportunities regardless of their age.