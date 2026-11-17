David Raya looks set to commit his future to Arsenal after a reported breakthrough over a new long-term contract.

The Athletic reports that the Spain goalkeeper has reached an agreement with the Gunners. His current deal at the Emirates Stadium runs until 2028.

The news follows Raya’s admission that he would like to play in La Liga one day, although he stressed that he remains happy in north London.

“For now, I’m very happy here, but I would certainly like to experience the Spanish league,” he told Marca.

Raya joined Arsenal on loan from Brentford in 2023 before completing a permanent move the following summer.

The 31-year-old helped Mikel Arteta’s side win the Premier League title last season and has claimed the Golden Glove in each of the past three campaigns.

A new deal would help Arsenal secure their first-choice goalkeeper for the years ahead.