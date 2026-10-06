EXCLUSIVE: Leverkusen join Premier League chase for £20m Austrian midfield prospect

Sturm Graz midfielder Luca Weinhandl could be offered a route to Germany after Bayer Leverkusen added him to their January scouting plans.

The 17-year-old has impressed in Austria’s top flight and on the European stage, making his profile increasingly hard to miss.

Ontheminute.com understands Leverkusen are monitoring the box-to-box midfielder alongside Newcastle United, Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa. Their involvement creates a strong domestic alternative to the growing Premier League pursuit.

Weinhandl’s blend of size, mobility and maturity has helped him secure senior minutes early in his career. At 6ft 3in, he can compete physically, but it is his willingness to carry possession forward that has drawn scouting attention.

The Austrian rejected a summer departure and remains focused on Sturm Graz, yet an offer of around £20m may force a difficult decision. Further Europa League displays will only sharpen the five-club competition.

Leverkusen’s interest could prove just as compelling as a Premier League move.