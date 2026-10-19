EXCLUSIVE: RB Leipzig join six-club hunt for Austrian midfield sensation

Luca Weinhandl’s rapid progress at Sturm Graz is drawing stronger Bundesliga attention, with RB Leipzig now monitoring the teenage midfielder ahead of the January window.

The 17-year-old has played with poise beyond his age in domestic and European fixtures, building a reputation as one of Austria’s most valuable young prospects.

Ontheminute.com understands Leipzig are tracking the 6ft 3in box-to-box talent alongside Bayer Leverkusen, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa. No bids are believed to be imminent, but the expanding watchlist could bring his future into focus.

Rather than force through a summer move, Weinhandl chose to remain in Graz to chase first-team progress. That decision has handed suitors more evidence, he combines physicality, disciplined pressing and a confident passing range.

Sturm Graz are under no urgent need to sell, although reports suggest an offer around £20m could test their position. With Leipzig entering the picture, the race now offers Weinhandl compelling pathways in England and Germany.