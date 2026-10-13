Arsenal and Aston Villa get boost as Newcastle fall behind in race for RB Leipzig winger

Arsenal and Aston Villa have moved into a stronger position in the battle for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, with Newcastle United facing an uphill task to land the Norway international.

All three clubs are watching the 21-year-old ahead of January after his electric start in Germany and an impressive World Cup.

Norway international and RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa. Photo by Shutterstock.

Football Insider reports Arsenal and Villa hold the advantage because they can offer Champions League football. The outlet describes both teams as “firm contenders” if Nusa becomes available, while wider European interest is also expected to build.

Nusa has made seven goal contributions from his opening seven matches across all competitions this season. His rise at Leipzig has been dramatic, and his displays for Norway have increased his profile further.

January could be a defining month, but Leipzig will have little reason to make any deal easy for clubs attempting to prise away one of their brightest attacking assets.