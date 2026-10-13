Former Spurs boss in frame as Arbeloa faces defining week at Fulham

Thomas Frank has emerged as a serious candidate to replace Alvaro Arbeloa at Fulham should the club decide to make a managerial change.

The Cottagers have yet to win under Arbeloa, leaving Saturday’s home meeting with Hull City and the subsequent trip to Coventry looking increasingly decisive.

talkSPORT reports that Frank is a leading name in Fulham’s contingency planning. The broadcaster says those two fixtures could have a “major impact” on Arbeloa’s future.

The former Real Madrid coach dismissed suggestions he feels the strain after the 2-1 defeat at Ipswich, but reports of friction with senior squad members have added to the uncertainty.

Frank has been out of work since Tottenham dismissed him in February, although his salary demands could complicate any approach.

Former Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna is also understood to be under consideration. Fulham must now improve quickly or face a major decision in the dugout.