Racing Club are considering a move for Birmingham City striker Luis Vazquez after the Argentine’s difficult start to life at St Andrew’s.

El Crack Deportivo, citing journalist Fabrizio Serra, reports that Racing have revived their interest in the former Boca Juniors forward.

Vazquez joined Birmingham from Anderlecht in July on a contract running until 2029. However, the 25-year-old is yet to score in 16 appearances across all competitions.

August Priske has been a regular choice up front, limiting the Argentine’s opportunities under Chris Davies.

Racing have looked at Vazquez in previous transfer windows and are considering a loan with an option to buy, according to the report. No formal offer has been confirmed.

Vazquez began his career at Patronato and played for Boca before moving to Belgium. He also spent time on loan at Spanish club Getafe.

In October, Birmingham boss Davies told Birmingham Live: “He’s got to keep learning and adapting to this Championship.”