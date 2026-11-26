Regan Poole wants to extend his Portsmouth stay after marking his 100th appearance for the Championship club.

Asked about a new deal, the defender told BBC reporter Andrew Moon on X: “I’m 100 up and I would like another 100 more!”

Poole’s current contract expires in June 2027, although Portsmouth hold an option to keep him for a further 12 months.

The Welshman wore the captain’s armband for his milestone appearance in the 1-0 victory over West Ham, a result that lifted Pompey to 10th in the table.

Poole joined from Lincoln City in 2023 and helped the club win promotion from League One in his first season, despite suffering a serious knee injury.

The 28-year-old has since established himself in the Championship, making 13 league appearances this season.

Portsmouth face Wrexham away this weekend as they look to build on their victory.