Middlesbrough are keeping tabs on Lech Poznań defender Michał Gurgul as the Polish youngster continues to develop at senior level.

Ontheminute.com understands Boro are monitoring the 20-year-old, who has established himself in Poland’s top flight.

Gurgul is primarily a left-back but can also play in central defence. That versatility could give Middlesbrough options on the left side of their back line.

The academy graduate made his league debut in 2023 and has helped Lech win consecutive Polish titles.

He has also gained European experience, starting against Sunderland in a 1-1 Europa League draw.

Gurgul has represented Poland at Under-21 level and previously captained his country’s Under-19 side. He has also been called up to the senior squad.

Lech tied the defender to a contract until June 2028, putting the Polish club in a strong position if interest develops into a formal approach.