Callum Hudson-Odoi is ready to push for a January exit from Nottingham Forest if his game time does not improve.

Football Insider reports that Roma are interested in signing the winger, who has found opportunities hard to come by under Oliver Glasner.

The Serie A side are considering a loan and could offer Hudson-Odoi a starting role. Chelsea’s Jamie Gittens is reportedly their leading target.

Hudson-Odoi has played just 45 minutes in the Premier League this season and is yet to start a match in any competition.

Glasner’s preference for wing-backs has limited opportunities for the former Chelsea player, who remains under contract at Forest until 2028.

A groin injury kept the 26-year-old out against Bournemouth, but Glasner says he is available to face Chelsea.

“Callum Hudson-Odoi trained with us and is fit,” the Forest boss said.

A January loan would give the winger a chance to play more regularly, while leaving Forest to consider his longer-term future.