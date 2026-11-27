Middlesbrough could receive a defensive boost in December, with Alfie Jones progressing towards a return from a lengthy injury absence.

Head coach Kim Hellberg told The Northern Echo: “Alfie is moving on – two or three weeks, something like that.”

The centre-back has not played since September’s 4-3 victory over Norwich City because of a calf injury. He will miss Friday’s trip to Southampton.

Jones joined Boro from Hull City in 2025 and is under contract at the Riverside until June 2029. He previously came through Southampton’s academy.

His absence has left Hellberg without an experienced option during Middlesbrough’s promotion push. Once fit, Jones will compete with defenders including Ashley Phillips and Adilson Malanda.

Boro visit St Mary’s at the top of the Championship after a 2-1 home win over Swansea City.

Jones has made seven appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once. A return over the festive period would give Hellberg another choice at the back.