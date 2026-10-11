Everton lead five-club hunt for France’s late-blooming goal machine

Everton are stepping up their search for a goalscorer, with Rennes forward Esteban Lepaul now firmly on the Toffees’ radar.

The 26-year-old has turned a late-blooming career into a France call-up after a blistering run in Ligue 1.

TEAMtalk reports Everton, Leeds United and Aston Villa “checked on” Lepaul during the summer, while Brentford and Brighton have also watched him. The outlet adds that Everton’s interest is currently “the strongest”.

Lepaul struck 20 times in his first Rennes campaign after leaving Angers in 2025, then added three goals across his opening five matches this term. His leap from fifth-tier football only four years ago makes the story even more remarkable.

Rennes moved to secure him on a new long-term contract, yet an eye-catching January battle could still follow. Everton may now face a race if his international breakthrough brings further attention.