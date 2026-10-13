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Home England EXCLUSIVE: Bristol City join Watford and Swansea in race for Swedish star

EXCLUSIVE: Bristol City join Watford and Swansea in race for Swedish star

Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol City FC
Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol City FC. Photo by Shutterstock.

Isak Bjerkebo’s scoring form has drawn a third Championship club into the race, with Bristol City now watching the Sirius forward ahead of January.

The Robins are examining whether the versatile Swede could add a different threat to their attack next year.

Ontheminute.com understands Bristol City have joined Watford and Swansea in tracking the 23-year-old. The clubs are yet to contact Sirius, but the Swede’s rapid rise has made him a key name to watch.

Rather than operating solely as a traditional winger, Bjerkebo attacks from the left on his stronger right foot and is able to switch sides.

His path also includes a productive spell at Varberg and development in Malmo’s academy, showing he has progressed through different levels of Swedish football.

Sirius secured him until 2029, meaning they can put a premium on their leading attacker. Any January race will demand patience, but City have now added more pressure.

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