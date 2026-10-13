EXCLUSIVE: Bristol City join Watford and Swansea in race for Swedish star

Isak Bjerkebo’s scoring form has drawn a third Championship club into the race, with Bristol City now watching the Sirius forward ahead of January.

The Robins are examining whether the versatile Swede could add a different threat to their attack next year.

Ontheminute.com understands Bristol City have joined Watford and Swansea in tracking the 23-year-old. The clubs are yet to contact Sirius, but the Swede’s rapid rise has made him a key name to watch.

Rather than operating solely as a traditional winger, Bjerkebo attacks from the left on his stronger right foot and is able to switch sides.

His path also includes a productive spell at Varberg and development in Malmo’s academy, showing he has progressed through different levels of Swedish football.

Sirius secured him until 2029, meaning they can put a premium on their leading attacker. Any January race will demand patience, but City have now added more pressure.