EXCLUSIVE: Leverkusen join Man Utd, Inter and Forest in race for River Plate star

River Plate’s efforts to secure Santiago Beltran on a longer deal are being complicated by a widening European market for their first-choice goalkeeper.

The Argentina international’s next move is no longer a question limited to England and Italy.

Ontheminute.com understands Bayer Leverkusen have joined Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Inter Milan in showing interest in the 21-year-old. Leverkusen’s involvement presents Beltran with a potential Bundesliga route as he considers his future.

The goalkeeper has underlined his value with 15 clean sheets from 39 appearances this season. His senior Argentina debut in June also marked a significant step, showing that his rise is being recognised at international level as well as by club scouts.

River have opened discussions over an extension to his existing deal, which ends in December 2027. However, negotiations are reported to be making little progress, increasing the prospect of a sale.

ESPN Argentina previously revealed that United and Inter had made enquiries. Leverkusen’s arrival means Beltran’s eventual decision could now involve options across three major European leagues.