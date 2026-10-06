EXCLUSIVE: Watford and Swansea eye Swedish goal machine in January race

Watford and Swansea City are monitoring Sirius forward Isak Bjerkebo as both clubs scan Scandinavia for attacking additions before January.

The Swede has been one of Allsvenskan’s standout performers, turning his pace and direct running into a prolific season in Uppsala.

Ontheminute.com understands the Championship pair are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, although neither club has made an approach. Bjerkebo’s emergence has placed him among the most closely watched attackers in the Swedish top flight.

A right-footed left winger who can work from the opposite flank, Bjerkebo has impressed with the amount of goals that he has scored this season. His contribution has helped Sirius turn their impressive form into a title challenge.

Sirius have him contracted until 2029, meaning Watford and Swansea will encounter strong resistance if they decide to formalise their interest. The winter window could therefore hinge on whether a club is ready to test that resolve.