EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd and Newcastle face fresh competition from Aston Villa for €50m Austrian midfielder

Aston Villa have entered the race to monitor PSV Eindhoven’s Paul Wanner, adding another Premier League contender to the chase for the €50m-rated midfielder.

Ontheminute.com understands Villa are keeping regular tabs on the 20-year-old alongside Manchester United and Newcastle United. No approach is believed to be imminent, but his name has been noted as clubs plan beyond the current window.

Wanner’s PSV move after leaving Bayern Munich provided him with the platform to become a more established senior player. He had already gathered key development experience during spells at Elversberg and Heidenheim.

The Austrian international offers a left-footed creative profile, with the ability to influence games between midfield and attack. That versatility makes him a natural subject for Premier League scouting departments looking to add technical depth.

PSV would be under no pressure to sell cheaply, and the €50m valuation may force Villa, United and Newcastle to consider whether to make their interest concrete.