Man Utd, Spurs and Everton on Croatian hotshot alert

Manchester United, Tottenham and Everton are stepping up their checks on Dinamo Zagreb striker Dion Beljo after his explosive scoring run put Premier League scouts on alert.

The 24-year-old has delivered 12 goals in 14 outings, including 10 in only seven league matches, to establish himself as one of Croatia’s most talked-about forwards.

TEAMtalk reports that the three clubs have recently watched Beljo, although their interest remains at the “tracking and assessment stage”. Newcastle United and Leeds United have also been linked, adding further English competition around a player who has previously identified both clubs among his favourite Premier League teams.

Beljo’s output is not just a short burst: he registered 38 goals in 48 games last season. Dinamo will be keen to retain their in-form forward, but his consistency, size and international goal have made him a January story to watch.

United, Spurs and Everton now face growing competition for one of Europe’s in-form strikers.