Hull City star praises Birmingham after summer transfer twist

Joe Gelhardt has praised Birmingham City for the way they handled their failed summer pursuit before he chose Hull City.

The forward was close to a move to St Andrew’s and had a medical scheduled, only for the Tigers to complete a permanent deal after their promotion.

Speaking to BBC Humberside Sport on X, Gelhardt said Birmingham were “nice the whole way through” and “top class”. He thanked the Blues for not applying pressure when he explained that a Hull medical was waiting.

Birmingham’s interest came while Gelhardt was facing an uncertain summer following his return to Leeds. The 24-year-old had spent 18 months on loan at the MKM Stadium and believes the Hull move was the right route.

He has since started to find rhythm, scoring his first goal of the campaign for the Tigers against Everton in their 2-2 draw.