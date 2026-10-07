EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough, Birmingham and West Ham target draws fresh Premier League interest

Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Viking midfielder Tobias Moi as they assess emerging talent in Scandinavia.

Ontheminute.com understands Villa are monitoring the 20-year-old, with no formal bid or contact between the clubs. Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and West Ham have also been credited with interest.

Moi has emerged as a key figure in Viking’s midfield during the 2026 Eliteserien campaign. His ability to play centrally or drop into defensive areas has made him valuable.

The former Norway Under-20 international has logged more than 800 league minutes this season. His display against Saudi Arabia at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, when he was named player of the match, also raised his profile.

Viking handed Moi a new contract until 2029 in April. That security means Villa would need to make a substantial offer should their monitoring turn into a firm move.

For now, Moi remains focused on continuing his development in Stavanger.