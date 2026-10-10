EXCLUSIVE: Schalke join Birmingham, Wrexham and Coventry in tracking Norwegian forward

Kristian Strømland Lien’s list of suitors extends to Germany, with Schalke monitoring the Djurgården forward ahead of a January move.

The Norwegian had already attracted interest from Birmingham City, Wrexham and Coventry City.

Ontheminute.com understands Schalke are assessing Lien as they consider attacking additions. Their involvement turns the chase into a four-club race and gives the player an alternative to moving to England.

A German switch could offer a different environment and route to regular minutes. Coventry can counter with Premier League exposure, while Birmingham and Wrexham may present Lien with opportunities to play.

Djurgården are likely to let the situation evolve before defining their terms. The forward’s performances during autumn may influence both his valuation and the number of clubs prepared to bid.

No negotiations are believed to be advanced. However, the growing attention could accelerate matters once January opens. Schalke’s arrival means the English trio can no longer assume the strongest competition will come only from each other.