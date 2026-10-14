Man Utd back in for midfielder as Barcelona set €65m price

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to revive their long-running pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with the Netherlands international once again emerging as a potential answer to their midfield needs.

The 29-year-old could reassess his future if his place in Hansi Flick’s plans continues to shrink.

Spanish outlet El Nacional claims Barcelona would consider a sale for a “fixed €65m fee”, the same figure United were ready to pay in 2022. De Jong previously rejected a switch to Old Trafford, but the report says the current situation may leave him more open to England.

Rising competition in Barcelona’s central areas and recent fitness problems have altered the picture.

United are expected to keep close watch through the end of 2026 before deciding whether they can match the Catalans’ valuation and make a serious move for a player who would add composure and control in midfield.