Birmingham face January decision as star player eyes exit

Birmingham City could face an important January decision after Marvin Ducksch emerged as a potential departure.

The 32-year-old has struggled to establish himself this season, while Chris Davies weighs up how best to strengthen his squad for the promotion run-in.

Sky Germany reports Ducksch is targeting a winter exit and views a Bundesliga return as his “dream destination”. A transfer to Valencia collapsed in January, but the striker could now be given another chance to leave England.

Ducksch has made seven Championship appearances, totalling only 95 minutes without a goal or assist. His contract runs until 2028, leaving Birmingham with a choice: retain valuable depth or sanction a sale and create room in attack.

Jay Stansfield, August Priske and Luis Vazquez offer alternative options. Having scored 11 times last term, his current downturn is likely to sharpen the club’s calculation further.