Davies admits Birmingham City star considers summer exit

Birmingham City could be preparing for life without Tomoki Iwata next summer after Chris Davies conceded the midfielder’s family circumstances may ultimately take him back to Japan.

The 29-year-old remains vital to the Blues’ Championship plans, yet his future beyond this campaign is far from certain.

Birmingham Live reports that Davies has held open conversations with the Japan international, who joined from Celtic in 2024. The head coach said: “Their future is back home in Japan,” while stressing that no final decision has been taken.

Davies called Iwata “an absolutely critical player” and insisted he will not leave during the season. The midfielder helped Birmingham win League One last term and has offered control, energy and versatility in the middle.

With his contract running until 2027, the club have time – but a summer farewell is now firmly on the table. His performances over the remaining months could yet alter the picture.