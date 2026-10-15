Getafe make official approach for former Man Utd and Borussia Dortmund star as talks begin

Getafe have made an official approach for Jadon Sancho as they explore an ambitious free-transfer move for the England winger.

The 26-year-old is discussing the proposal with his representatives, while the Madrid club search for a formula that could bring him to La Liga.

DAZN España reporter Pablo Pinto says Getafe have opened talks, describing a potential agreement as a “highly complicated deal”. Sancho’s wages are the main obstacle, but the club are working on a solution after recently landing Dani Carvajal as a free agent.

Sancho began his career in Manchester City’s academy before becoming a star at Borussia Dortmund. He later represented Manchester United and Chelsea, and is now available after his latest spell ended.

His pace, close control and ability to play on either flank would give Getafe a major attacking option. If they can crack the financial challenge, Sancho could become their most eye-catching signing of the season.