Sheffield United are monitoring Hearts winger Josh McPake as Chris Wilder looks for attacking reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

The Daily Record reports that the Blades have watched the 25-year-old on several occasions, including Thursday’s Conference League meeting with Monaco.

McPake came off the bench in a 3-2 defeat at Tynecastle, having already caught the attention of the visitors’ boss Filipe Luís.

Before the game, Luís said: “He is a very interesting player who can play and dribble on either side, as well as shoot.”

The Scotland international has supplied 11 assists and scored three goals in all competitions since joining Hearts from St Johnstone in the summer.

A deal may prove difficult, however. McPake is under contract until 2029, and the Daily Record claims Hearts would want a significant seven-figure fee to consider a sale.

Wilder’s side are hoping to strengthen their promotion push, with McPake offering another option out wide.