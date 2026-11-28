Aston Villa have become the latest Premier League club to place Niko Ilicevic under observation, extending the English interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s record-setting teenager.

Villa’s recruitment team are following the market closely for high-ceiling talent, and the attacking midfielder’s rapid ascent has made him impossible to overlook.

Ontheminute.com understands Villa have joined Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United in monitoring Ilicevic, although Frankfurt are not contemplating a sale. The club view patience as essential to his development and expect him to remain at the centre of their long-term planning.

Ilicevic’s impact is already stretching beyond the Bundesliga cameo that put him alongside Moukoko in the history books. He has four goals and three assists in seven Under-19 appearances this term, while scoring a decisive goal for Germany Under-17s against England.

Frankfurt’s protection is strong, with a professional deal to 2031 awaiting him, but Villa’s arrival further confirms Ilicevic is on Europe’s elite scouting map.