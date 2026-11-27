Birmingham City are exploring a January move for Sevilla forward Isaac Romero amid their promotion push.

Spanish outlet Ficherio reports that the Blues have opened talks with the 26-year-old’s representatives over a potential switch to England.

Romero has contributed three goals and two assists in 11 appearances this season, despite facing competition for a starting place at Sevilla.

Ficherio claims Birmingham are prepared to offer a significant pay rise, although the striker would prefer to stay at Sevilla if his playing time improves.

Asked about a possible exit, Sevilla boss Luis García Plaza said, translated from Spanish: “Isaac has not told me he wants to leave, nor am I aware of that.”

The forward’s contract runs until 2028, and his ability to play centrally or on the left would give Birmingham head coach Chris Davies another attacking option.

Luis Vazquez has struggled for goals since joining the Blues, while Marvin Ducksch could also depart in January.