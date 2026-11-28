Aston Villa could cut Alejandro Garnacho’s loan spell short in January after the Chelsea winger struggled to secure a place in Unai Emery’s side.

Sky Sports News reports that Villa are open to ending the deal early, but any exit would require an agreement with Chelsea.

Garnacho joined on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met. The 22-year-old has played just 95 minutes, all from the bench.

He was omitted from Villa’s Champions League squad against Galatasaray, despite Emery leaving one substitute place unused.

The Villa boss praised the Argentine’s approach when asked about his limited opportunities.

“Alejandro Garnacho is training very well and his attitude is fantastic,” Emery said.

He added that the winger is now fit but faces competition for places, insisting that “football can change”.

John McGinn, Alysson and Ibrahim Mbaye have all featured in wide positions for Villa this season.