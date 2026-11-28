Liverpool are keeping tabs on Cruzeiro midfielder Eduardo Pape as the Brazilian youngster attracts interest from several leading English clubs.

Ontheminute.com understands the Reds have joined Manchester United and Aston Villa in scouting the highly rated prospect.

Pape grew up in Santa Catarina and played futsal as a child before developing at Azuriz. He later joined Cruzeiro, where he progressed into the club’s Under-20 setup.

His performances helped Cruzeiro win the 2026 Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, although suspension kept him out of the final.

Pape can play in several midfield roles and has been most comfortable operating in a deeper position.

Former Cruzeiro youth coach Mairon César has praised his ability to dictate the tempo with his passing and anticipate opposition moves in attack and defence.

The midfielder has also captained Brazil at the South American Under-17 Championship, adding international experience to his development.