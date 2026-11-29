Blackburn Rovers have joined the growing list of English clubs keeping a close eye on Larne defender James Simpson.

Ontheminute.com understands Rovers are tracking the Northern Ireland Under-21 international alongside Derby County, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

Simpson has already experienced a title race and European football with Larne. He helped the Inver Park club win the Irish Premiership in 2026, before featuring in qualifiers against FC Iberia 1999 and Lincoln Red Imps.

The youngster made his senior debut as a substitute against Glenavon in the Irish Cup in 2024. He has represented Northern Ireland at Under-17 level before progressing to the Under-21 side.

Speaking as Larne manager in October 2026, Gary Haveron told the Belfast News Letter that Simpson had “a really bright future”.

Haveron also revealed that Northern Ireland Under-21 boss Tommy Wright had praised the defender’s attitude after an international camp.