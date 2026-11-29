Wrexham are keeping tabs on AGF Aarhus youngster Frederik Emmery as interest builds in the versatile Danish talent.

Ontheminute.com understands the Welsh club have joined Middlesbrough in tracking Emmery, who can operate as a winger or wing-back.

Emmery was part of the AGF side that won the Danish Superliga and has also featured in Champions League qualifying.

His performances have drawn praise from team-mate Magnus Knudsen, who highlighted his ability to beat opponents in one-on-one situations.

His path to the first team began at local club HEI. He later joined AGF’s academy and made his senior debut against Silkeborg in 2024.

The young Dane received AGF’s Martin Jørgensen talent award before signing his first senior contract. He has also represented Denmark at Under-19 level and been selected for the Under-21 squad.

Emmery’s versatility could give Wrexham another option in wide areas.