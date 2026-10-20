EXCLUSIVE: Birmingham join Coventry in race for young Red Star Belgrade midfielder

Birmingham City have expanded their search for young attacking talent by adding Red Star Belgrade standout Vasilije Kostov to their recruitment watchlist.

Ontheminute.com understands the Championship side are now monitoring the Serbian alongside Coventry City, who have also been tracking his progress. It is another signal of how quickly the teenager’s reputation is travelling.

Rather than being introduced slowly, Kostov has already become a regular senior option in Belgrade. The 18-year-old has collected four goals in seven league outings this season and plays with the confidence of a player far beyond his years.

For Birmingham, his ability to operate in central attacking areas makes him an appealing long-term project. Red Star will not be under pressure to sell, however, after tying Kostov to a contract until 2028.

With Coventry and now the Blues watching, his next months will bring added scrutiny.