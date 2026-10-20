Aston Villa star close to new long-term deal

Aston Villa are closing in on a major contract boost, with Emiliano Buendia nearing an agreement to extend his stay at Villa Park.

The Argentine playmaker is out of contract next summer, but the 29-year-old has forced his way back into Unai Emery’s plans and is now set to be rewarded.

Mail Sport reports that talks have accelerated in recent days and a deal until 2029 is “close”. The proposed extension would give Buendia two further seasons beyond his existing terms, underlining Villa’s faith in a player now viewed as a key part of Emery’s first team.

Buendia has started every Premier League match this season, a turnaround after a difficult spell on the fringes. His creativity and work rate have helped restore his influence, while fresh terms could finally end any uncertainty around his future.

If the agreement is completed, Villa would keep a revitalised attacking option for the prime years of his career.