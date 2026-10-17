EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool join €50m race for Austrian midfield as Premier League rivals circle

Paul Wanner’s rise at PSV Eindhoven is drawing another elite admirer, with Liverpool now keeping close watch on the €50m-rated attacking midfielder.

Ontheminute.com understands the Reds are following the 20-year-old alongside Manchester United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Liverpool’s interest raises the prospect of a four-way Premier League contest if the player becomes attainable.

His journey through Bayern’s academy, plus senior loans at Elversberg and Heidenheim, has exposed him to different styles and demands. Those experiences reduce the risk usually attached to a 20-year-old recruit.

The Austrian international is a left-footed attacking midfielder, able to offer invention between the lines and around the final third. It is that profile, rather than merely his age, which appears to be drawing attention.

PSV would not be expected to entertain a cut-price exit, and the €50m valuation ensures any future bidding club would need to make a serious commitment.