Preston North End turn to free-agent market as midfielder move looms

Preston North End are weighing up a free-agent move for Greg Docherty as Graham Alexander looks for an immediate lift to his midfield.

Injuries to Ali McCann and Liam Gibbs have reduced options, while the club’s poor Championship start has increased the pressure for reinforcements.

Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, reports Preston are “considering a move” for the free agent, who is “keen on a move to the Championship”. The former Charlton midfielder is expected to train with the club as they assess a possible permanent deal.

Docherty was released by Charlton before the summer deadline, allowing him to sign outside the transfer window. He offers energy, experience and a willingness to compete in central areas.

With one squad place reportedly available, Preston could move quickly if his spell on the training ground proves convincing. The decision could be significant in their battle to stay up.