Barnsley set to sign former Stoke City and Preston North End free-agent

Barnsley are poised to add proven EFL experience to their midfield, with former Stoke City and Preston North End man Daniel Johnson closing in on a free-transfer switch to Oakwell.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reported on X that the Tykes are “set to sign” Johnson, with the midfielder expected to join without a fee.

The agreement is yet to be confirmed by the club, but it would represent a shrewd piece of business for Barnsley.

Johnson brings an accomplished body of work from spells at Preston and Stoke. He can operate in central areas, set the tempo, and add calmness when games become stretched. Those qualities could prove useful across a long League One campaign.

For Barnsley, the appeal is clear. A free-agent signing limits the financial risk while adding depth and experience to the squad.

The move would also hand the coaching staff another option as they target a stronger run through the season. An announcement could now follow soon.