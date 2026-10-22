Man City make Pierce Charles decision as QPR star shines

Pierce Charles has quickly become one of the Championship’s standout goalkeepers at QPR, but his form has sparked doubts over whether Manchester City could cut short his loan.

The Northern Ireland No 1 has started every match at Loftus Road and has given the club a major lift in their season.

The Standard reports that City do hold a recall clause, but have no current intention of activating it in January. “Pierce is one of those goalkeepers everyone is looking for in the modern game,” Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill said, underlining why his rise has drawn attention.

All parties are believed to see the arrangement as a success. City are gaining a clear picture of their 21-year-old’s development, while QPR have a first-choice keeper who has excelled under pressure.

A higher-profile loan, possibly in Europe, is reportedly favoured for next season. For now, Charles is expected to remain where he is, offering the Hoops crucial stability.