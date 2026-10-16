Liverpool legend open to Wrexham job

Wrexham could be approaching a major managerial decision, with Steven Gerrard open to taking charge if Phil Parkinson loses his job.

The Red Dragons sit 17th in the Championship after two wins from 10 games, and Saturday’s meeting with Preston could become a defining moment.

talkSPORT reports that Wrexham’s hierarchy would prefer to retain Parkinson, whose relationship with the ownership remains strong, but results are forcing contingency talks. After losing to West Brom, he urged his players to “batten down the hatches and come out strong as a group”.

Gerrard has been out of management since leaving Al-Ettifaq in January 2025. The former Rangers and Aston Villa boss would bring huge profile to the Racecourse, while Scott Parker is another potential option.

For now, Parkinson has the chance to steady the ship, but Wrexham’s next result may determine whether Gerrard’s return to management moves closer.