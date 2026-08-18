Al Hilal return with official €45m bid after two Aston Villa rejections

Aston Villa are facing a major call over Ollie Watkins after Al Hilal submitted a formal offer worth up to €45million for the England striker.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the proposed package includes add-ons and follows two previous approaches from the Saudi club. Villa rejected both, but now have an official bid to consider.

Aston Villa and England international striker Ollie Watkins. Photo by Shutterstock.

Watkins is understood to be open to joining Al Hilal, placing the final decision firmly with the Premier League side. His willingness to move could increase pressure on Villa as the transfer deadline approaches.

Selling would generate a significant fee, but replacing their established centre-forward at this stage of the window would carry considerable risk. Watkins offers goals, Premier League experience and a proven understanding of Unai Emery’s system.

Al Hilal have now demonstrated their intent by returning with formal terms. Villa must decide whether €45million reflects Watkins’ importance or whether another rejection is required to protect their attacking plans.