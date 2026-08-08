EXCLUSIVE: Cardiff and Stoke set for loan battle over Manchester City speedster

Cardiff City and Stoke City are monitoring Manchester City defender Josh Wilson-Esbrand as both clubs consider strengthening their left side before the transfer window shuts.

Ontheminute.com understands that the two clubs have placed the 23-year-old on their loan shortlists. Interest remains at the monitoring stage, but his situation could develop if City approve another temporary exit.

Wilson-Esbrand can operate at left-back or wing-back, offering pace and attacking intent. That versatility makes him attractive to teams wanting width without sacrificing defensive cover.

Stoke already know the player after he spent part of the 2024/25 campaign on loan with the Potters. A return would provide familiarity, while Cardiff could offer a fresh setting and important senior minutes.

His route into the City first team remains crowded, so another loan may be the practical next step. Cardiff and Stoke are currently watching developments rather than advancing formal negotiations.

The final decision could depend on City’s plans and the guarantees available over regular playing time.