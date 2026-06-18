Exclusive: Derby join Leicester and Sheffield Wednesday in race for Manchester City centre-back

Derby County have joined the growing list of clubs showing interest in Manchester City defender Max Alleyne ahead of a possible loan move next season.

Ontheminute.com understands that Derby are now keeping tabs on the 20-year-old centre-back, with Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday also monitoring his situation.

City are expected to assess Alleyne during pre-season before deciding whether a temporary move would be best for his development.

Alleyne is regarded as a promising ball-playing defender and has been on the radar of several EFL clubs after continuing his progress through the Manchester City system.

The former Southampton academy prospect has already gained senior experience and is now at a stage where regular first-team football could become important.

Derby are looking at defensive reinforcements and believe the loan market could offer value this summer.

Leicester and Wednesday remain in the mix, but Derby’s interest adds another layer to what could become a competitive chase.