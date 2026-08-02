Millwall Face Contract Dilemma as Belgian Side Target Star

Millwall are facing fresh interest in Casper De Norre after Standard Liège identified the Belgian midfielder as a target.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports that Standard have explored a possible deal and contacted Millwall for information.

However, the Championship club want to keep De Norre, leaving discussions at an early stage.

The 29-year-old remains an influential part of the Lions’ squad. His ability to play in midfield or defence gives Millwall valuable flexibility across a demanding season.

Standard’s interest may become more significant because De Norre is due to be out of contract in ten months. That situation could eventually place pressure on Millwall if fresh terms are not agreed.

For now, there is no indication that a formal offer has arrived or that negotiations are advancing. Millwall’s position appears firm, but Standard could monitor developments.

The Belgian club may sense an opportunity if De Norre’s contract runs down, making his future a transfer story worth watching before the window closes.