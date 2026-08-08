EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle face Bayer Leverkusen battle for Cruzeiro star

Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen are monitoring Cruzeiro striker Kaio Jorge as the Brazilian forward attracts fresh European interest.

Ontheminute.com understands that both clubs are tracking the 24-year-old ahead of a potential move. Interest remains exploratory, with no formal bid or advanced negotiations taking place.

Kaio Jorge rebuilt his momentum after returning to Brazil following spells with Juventus and Frosinone. His movement inside the penalty area, finishing and ability to connect attacks have made him an important figure for Cruzeiro.

Newcastle could view the former Santos prospect as a way to add competition across their frontline. Leverkusen, meanwhile, can offer a route back into one of Europe’s leading leagues.

Cruzeiro’s stance will be crucial because they will not want to lose a key attacker without receiving a significant fee. The emergence of two major suitors could strengthen their negotiating position.

Newcastle and Leverkusen are now assessing the situation before deciding whether to turn their interest into concrete offers.